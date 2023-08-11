Man, woman in hospital after altercation at apartment turns violent, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man and a woman are both in the hospital after an altercation turned violent early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 2:20 a.m. at an apartment in the 1100 block of North Frio Street, not far from Interstate 10 and North Colorado Street, just north of downtown.

According to police, officers arrived to find a woman with a stab wound and a man unresponsive on the ground.

Police said the man and a woman were fighting in the apartment when another woman tried to break it up. It’s not exactly clear how the pair were injured.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center, and the man was taken to University Hospital. His condition is not currently known.

According to SAPD, the woman who tried to break up the fight is now talking to officers, but they’re getting conflicting information. Police did not say why the fight happened.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.