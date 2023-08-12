87º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Surface water quality levels in some Texas lakes, rivers is poor, officials say

High heat and lack of rain are helping bacteria thrive in some rivers and lakes

Patty Santos, Reporter

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

Tags: Medina Lake, Surface Water, Drought, Texas
The lack of rain and extreme heat is helping bacteria thrive in area lakes and rivers, and river authority officials are asking families to be cautious of posted swimming warnings.

BANDERA, Texas – Signs posted on Bandera Park at the Medina River tell people not to swim in the water, warning of elevated bacteria levels.

David Mauk, general manager of the Bandera County River Authority and Groundwater District, said the high heat and lack of rain are helping bacteria thrive in some rivers and lakes.

“These are the headwaters, and generally, they are pretty pristine waters. But when it’s not flowing, and you get temps over 90 degrees and over 100, you are going to see things introduced,” he said.

Surface water testing is done every two weeks in different locations of the headwaters of the San Antonio and Medina basins, the Nueces and Sabina rivers and Medina Lake.

“People are very tied to the river system here, and when the river system suffers like this, people, animals, the fish, they’re going to suffer,” Mauk said.

Surface water testing data is public. The key number to look for when checking water conditions is the number followed by the acronym MPN, which stands for Most Probable Number. See the data here.

In Bandera, the test levels are coming back high for E. Coli. The number, usually between 50 to 100 MPN, is well over 700 in the last test completed.

Where’s the water? Texas swimming spots drying up due to extreme heat, lack of rain.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

email

twitter

Joe Arredondo is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.