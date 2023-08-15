Gunshots fired from car on Southwest Side street hit teen, neighbor’s home

A teenage boy having coffee with his mother outside their Southwest Side home was critically wounded by gunshots fired by someone in a car.

San Antonio police got the call about the shooting after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived in the 2800 block of Mosscircle Drive, they say they found the 17-year-old boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was in critical condition as he was rushed to a hospital, police said.

The shooter was in a car that witnesses described as a silver, older model sedan.

“(It) drove down the street --it’s a cul de sac-- drove down the street and on the way out, stopped in front of the house and started shooting,” said Sgt. Washington Moscoso, a public information officer for SAPD.

Moscoso said the teen’s 56-year-old mother was not wounded by the gunfire. However, the family’s dog was hit.

Workers with Animal Care Services took custody of the pet for treatment, police said.

Maura Vidaure, who lives down the street from the family, said she was surprised to walk out of her home and see police standing there.

She says she heard a commotion early but, initially, didn’t think much of it.

“It sounded like fireworks. It was, like, maybe 20,” she said.

Others in the neighborhood were unable to ignore the gunfire.

Moscoso said one of the bullets also struck a home behind the one where the teen was shot, shattering a glass window or door.

“There was a lady in that house that was struck by glass, not by gunfire,” he said. “It looks like she was, maybe, hit by some of the glass.”

That woman also was treated for her injuries.

Police say they do not know the reason for the shooting.

However, based on evidence they found nearby it appears this was not the first shooting in that area.

Vidaure recalls another shooting there less than a year ago and says it’s “very concerning.”

She says she wonders what is happening to her neighborhood, which used to be quiet.

The shooting also temporarily affected life on the campus of nearby South San Antonio High School.

Alexis Castillo, Director of Communications and Marketing for South San Antonio Independent School District, told KSAT 12 News that the school went into “secure mode” immediately after the shooting.

Castillo said under those restrictions, no one is allowed to enter or leave the school. However, she said classes continued as normal.

The secure mode restrictions were expected to be lifted once police determined that the neighborhood was safe from any threats.