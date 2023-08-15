91º
Teen in critical condition after being wounded in apparent drive-by shooting, SAPD says

Shooting happened just after 8:30 a.m. in 2800 block of Mosscircle Drive

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Moss Circle shooting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after being wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called just after 8:30 a.m. to the 2800 block of Mosscircle Drive, not far from Glen Garden after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, a 56-year-old woman and her son were sitting in their carport having coffee and breakfast outside their home when someone drove up in an older model silver sedan and started firing.

Police said the teenager was struck several times by the gunfire and is in critical condition. The woman was not hurt.

A dog was also hit by the gunfire and a bullet also went into the house behind them, shattering a glass door, SAPD said. A woman in that home was cut by glass. The dog was taken by Animal Care Services for care.

A neighbor told KSAT 12 she heard what sounded like fireworks, maybe about 20 total pops. She said she thought nothing of it until she stepped outside and saw the officers. She said this is the second shooting on the street in about a year.

South San ISD said South San High School was placed into “secure mode” with classes resuming after initial reports of the shooting.

Authorities say at this time, no arrests have been made in the case. A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

