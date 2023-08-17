Reward offered for information into shooting of Harris County Sheriff’s deputy

AUSTIN, Texas – A reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons involved in the shooting of a Harris County Sheriff’s deputy.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that the Office of the Governor’s Public Safety Office is offering the reward.

“Texas is first and foremost a law-and-order state, and the perpetrators of this despicable crime must know that justice is awaiting them,” Abbott said. “Our brave men and women of law enforcement risk their lives to protect their fellow Texans each day they put on the badge in service to our communities, and they deserve to know that they have the full support of the State of Texas. Working with the Texas Department of Public Safety, we will not stop until these dangerous criminals are brought to justice. Our prayers remain with the Sheriff’s deputy and his loved ones.”

The unidentified injured deputy was conducting a traffic stop on Wednesday night when he was gunned down.

One suspect, James Green, has been apprehended.

The other suspect, Terran Green, remains at large.

Green is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and green shorts.

A Blue Alert was issued in connection with the shooting. Blue Alerts began in 2008 and are designed to speed up the apprehension of violent criminals who kill or seriously wound law enforcement officers.

To be eligible for the cash reward, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following methods:

Call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Submit a web tip through the Texas 10 Most Wanted website

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App

All tips are anonymous regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.