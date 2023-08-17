San Antonio parks seeing string of thefts, vandalism over last few weeks

A string of thefts and vandalism has hit local parks. In the last several weeks, a 3D model, an interactive microphone, and two plaques have been stolen.

“To the community, they were a great value, but as far as the street value, as for what you can get when you sell it for steel or something like that, extremely, extremely minimal. Financially for us, it’s a significant impact because we’re going to manage that feature back to its original design,” said Tommy Mitchell, the Watershed Park operator manager for the San Antonio River Authority.

Mitchell said he’s not sure if people are stealing these items to try and sell them or to cause damage.

“We don’t take care of the public art in our community, then it’s all going to be locked up in museums and private residences, and then that’s a loss for all of us,” said Frates Seelingson, the executive director for the San Antonio River Foundation.

We are told the stream microphone at San Pedro Creek Culture Park was vandalized multiple times, and after several repairs, it’s missing.

The artist, Adam Frank, said the goal of the piece of art is to grow engagement and perception of nature.

“When people come up to the microphone, their sounds trigger lighting,” Frank said.

The 3D model at Confluence Park is also art with a purpose.

“You see the path of the water and how the park directs water into certain areas so we can capture it and repurpose it. Every field trip they stop here and 10s of thousands of students have come here since 2018,” said Seelingson.

As for the plaques, they commemorate the Bexar County Commissioners Court for funding that helped restore Espada Park.

Both Seelingson and Mitchell tell us the people responsible aren’t stealing from parks but all San Antonio residents and visitors.

“We want you to appreciate your backyard and your community and think about the impact that you not only have with stealing this piece but what is the impact on the community and the culture,” said Mitchell.

San Antonio Police is aware of all three incidents. The San Antonio River Authority and Foundation said it’s planning on replacing the stolen items, as well as looking into additional security cameras at parks.

