Zipadee Kids recalls house bed frames and Montessori floor beds due to entrapment, strangulation hazards

Some children’s bed frames are being recalled because of the potential that children may become entrapped in the spindles and get strangled.

Zipadee Kids is recalling its Convertible House Bed Frames and Montessori Floor Beds — which come in toddler, twin, full and queen sizes.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the distance between the rails allows a child’s torso to slip through but not their head.

The beds were sold through the company’s website and on its Etsy shop and shipped between February 2018 and October 2021.

Anyone with the beds is urged to throw them away. It’s against federal law to sell or donate them.

Consumers are asked to report any incidents involving the Convertible House Bed Frame and Montessori Floor Bed and any dangerous product or a product-related injury to CPSC online at www.SaferProducts.gov or by phone using CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772.