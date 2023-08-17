101º
Join Insider for Free

LIVE

Local News

Zipadee Kids recalls house bed frames and Montessori floor beds due to entrapment, strangulation hazards

CPSC says don’t use, resell or donate the beds

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Consumer, 12 On Your Side, Recall
Zipadee Kids recalls Convertible House Bed Frames and Montessori Floor Beds due to entrapment and strangulation hazards. (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Some children’s bed frames are being recalled because of the potential that children may become entrapped in the spindles and get strangled.

Zipadee Kids is recalling its Convertible House Bed Frames and Montessori Floor Beds — which come in toddler, twin, full and queen sizes.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the distance between the rails allows a child’s torso to slip through but not their head.

The beds were sold through the company’s website and on its Etsy shop and shipped between February 2018 and October 2021.

Anyone with the beds is urged to throw them away. It’s against federal law to sell or donate them.

Consumers are asked to report any incidents involving the Convertible House Bed Frame and Montessori Floor Bed and any dangerous product or a product-related injury to CPSC online at www.SaferProducts.gov or by phone using CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772.

More recalls on KSAT.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email