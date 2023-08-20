Woman hospitalized in hit-and-run on Loop 410, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 47-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital following a hit-and-run on Loop 410 early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 7100 block of NW Loop 410, not far from Culebra Road and Ingram Park Mall.

According to police, a 2010 Honda Accord was traveling on Loop 410 westbound when it was struck by a 2018 Dodge Challenger traveling at a high-rate of speed.

Police said the Challenger hit the back of the Accord and then both vehicles swerved, with the Dodge Challenger being redirected to the left and the Accord redirected to the right.

The driver of the Dodge Challenger then failed to stop and render aid, police said. The driver, instead, sped off.

A front passenger inside the Honda Accord was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries. The woman is expected to be OK.

SAPD said when found, the driver of the Dodge Challenger faces a charge of failure to stop and render aid.

The case remains under investigation.