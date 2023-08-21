Skip these bug repellents, Consumer Reports testing suggests

Whipping up your own mosquito and tick repellent with natural ingredients may seem like an attractive idea. Consumer Reports testing suggests it's not.

Searching the internet for recipes and concocting your own homemade inspect repellent with natural ingredients may seem like a good idea. Testing by Consumer Reports suggests it’s not.

“Mosquitoes and ticks spread dangerous diseases like West Nile and Lyme, so it’s super important you use an insect repellent that actually works,” said Consumer Reports’ Catherine Roberts.

Last week, a seventh mosquito in the San Antonio area was found to carry West Nile virus.

“Homemade repellents haven’t been tested for efficacy or safety. So there’s no guarantee that they’ll work. And ingredients like essential oils can cause skin irritation or allergic reactions,” Roberts said.

The extreme heat has reduced typical mosquito activity, but once temperatures taper off, they’ll be biting and possibly carrying disease.

For years, Consumer Reports has tested many varieties of insect repellents, including many with natural ingredients. Each time the results are similar: The most effective repellents include those that contain 25 to 30% DEET.

Their tests also found that some non-Deet repellents, like those that contain 30% oil of lemon eucalyptus or 20% picaridin, worked too, though not as consistently as DEET.

Two repellents that CR recommends: 3M Ultrathon Insect Repellent8 and Ben’s Tick and Insect Repellent Wilderness Formula Pump. Both provide excellent protection based on CR’s rigorous tests.

And how about repellent alternatives that you don’t put on your skin that claim to keep the bugs away?

“When it comes to citronella candles, wristbands, and sonic repellents, there’s just very little evidence that shows that any of these really work,” Roberts said.

What can help is keeping your yard clear of standing water, wearing long sleeves and pants if you’re going to work in an area prone to mosquito activity and wearing an effective repellent.

Using an oscillating fan can also help by creating air movement.