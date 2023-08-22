Water main break leaves bus with students stuck in collapsed trench

A water main break caused a trench to collapse and a Duson ISD bus got stuck with students on board.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A water main break on the county’s Northeast Side left a bus with students aboard stuck in a collapsed trench Monday afternoon, according to officials.

San Antonio Water System said the water leak on Duck Lake caused the trench to collapse and left one of the bus’s tires stuck.

Judson ISD says its transportation department immediately sent a replacement bus to transfer two Wagner High School students on board at the time to their homes. No injuries were reported.

SAWS noted that the leak was scheduled for repair Sunday night, but crews were busy with higher-priority calls.

The utility said 52 crews are working 24/7 to respond to water main breaks and leaks.

SAWS says it responded to 729 breaks and leaks in July. It expects water main breaks and leaks to peak at approximately 940 calls in August.