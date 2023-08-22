92º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Water main break leaves bus with students stuck in collapsed trench

No injuries reported

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Tags: Bexar County, Northeast Side, Judson ISD, SAWS
A water main break caused a trench to collapse and a Duson ISD bus got stuck with students on board. (KSAT Viewer)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A water main break on the county’s Northeast Side left a bus with students aboard stuck in a collapsed trench Monday afternoon, according to officials.

San Antonio Water System said the water leak on Duck Lake caused the trench to collapse and left one of the bus’s tires stuck.

Judson ISD says its transportation department immediately sent a replacement bus to transfer two Wagner High School students on board at the time to their homes. No injuries were reported.

SAWS noted that the leak was scheduled for repair Sunday night, but crews were busy with higher-priority calls.

The utility said 52 crews are working 24/7 to respond to water main breaks and leaks.

SAWS says it responded to 729 breaks and leaks in July. It expects water main breaks and leaks to peak at approximately 940 calls in August.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email

John Paul Barajas is a reporter at KSAT 12. Previously, he worked at KRGV 5 in the Rio Grande Valley. He has a degree from the University of Houston. In his free time, he likes to get a workout in, spend time on the water and check out good eats and drinks.

email

facebook

twitter