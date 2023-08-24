KSAT Connect: Share your game faces, action shots and more during the 2023 KSAT Pigskin Classic

SAN ANTONIO – It’s finally football season! And many fans are gearing up for the second-annual KSAT Pigskin Classic at the Alamodome!

In the two fun-filled days, August 25 and 26, thousands of screaming fans will watch matchups between Antonian vs. Holy Cross, Southside vs. Somerset, Jefferson vs. Uvalde, and O’Connor vs. Brandeis.

From kick-off in the Friday night lights to edge-of-your-seat watching on Saturday, we want to see you and your photos!

Submit your photos and videos to KSAT Connect, and you can be featured on KSAT 12 or KSAT.com.

Not sure how to upload them? Here is a guide to posting:

Open the KSAT Weather Authority app, KSAT News App, or visit the KSAT Connect web page . We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!

If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.

Sign in or sign up for a free KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”

Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”

Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.

Select “Events and Festivals” as the channel and “KSAT Pigskin Classic” as your category.

Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.

The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.