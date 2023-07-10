Get your KSAT Pigskin Classic tickets for 2023 Alamodome games

The second-annual KSAT Pigskin Classic will kick off Aug. 25 and 26 at San Antonio’s Alamodome and tickets are now on sale.

This year’s KSAT Pigskin Classic is even bigger than last year’s inaugural event, with four high school football games over two fun-filled days to kick off the Texas high school football season.

Thousands of screaming fans will watch these matchups under the bright lights: Antonian vs. Holy Cross; Southside vs. Somerset; Jefferson vs. Uvalde; O’Connor vs. Brandeis.

Two ticket options for each day:

General admission tickets are open seating and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster online or in person at the Alamodome box office.

Tickets purchased at the box office will not incur Ticketmaster fees. Find box office information here.

Friday, August 25 KSAT Insider VIP Experience $45 + fees (includes access to VIP seating, food, and drinks) General Admission $15 + fees for adults $7 + fees for students

Saturday, August 26 KSAT Insider VIP Experience $45 + fees (includes access to VIP seating, food and drinks)** General Admission $15 + fees for adults $7 + fees for students



**KSAT Insider VIP tickets for Saturday are game-specific, but ticketholders are welcome to sit in general admission seating for the other games on the same day with no additional purchase.

KSAT Insider VIP Experience is the “Best Seat in the House”

Members of the free KSAT Insiders program can purchase tickets for an exclusive party in the press box, including:

A centerfield view of your selected game

A chance to mingle with the KSAT team

Game day food and beverages

Fun freebies

Conveniently located restrooms for VIPs

Alamodome suites available for additional fee

Suites are available for Friday or all-day Saturday and must be booked directly with the Alamodome by calling 210-207-3602.

Catering package information is available after booking and prices range depending on suite location and capacity.

Other ways to watch the KSAT Pigskin Classic

In case you can’t make it in person, all four games will be broadcast across the KSAT platforms, including:

Download the Big Game Coverage mobile app or visit ksat.com/big-game-coverage/ for high school sports coverage, including game livestreams, from KSAT 12.

Game Details

Friday, Aug. 25

7 p.m. - Antonian vs Holy Cross hosted by KSAT12′s David Sears.

Saturday, Aug. 26

11 a.m. Pregame coverage

11:30 a.m. Game 1: Southside vs Somerset . TSP’s Bobby Stautzenberger and Andy Skelton will call the game and provide color analysis. KSAT12′s Larry Ramirez will host postgame coverage and set up for the second game.

3:30 p.m. Game 2: Jefferson vs Uvalde. This game will be called by KSAT12′s David Sears and Ted Davis of TSP. David Sears and Larry Ramirez will provide a postgame recap followed by a preview of the third and final game.

7:30 p.m. O’Connor vs Brandeis. The game will be hosted by KSAT12′s Larry Ramirez and Bobby Stautzenberger.

Alamodome policies

No tailgating

Tailgating before or during the games is strictly prohibited by the Alamodome.

Clear Bag Policy

The Alamodome Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for the KSAT Pigskin Classic.

Here are the rules regarding permitted bags, provided directly from the Alamodome website:

Small bags and/or clutches - 5.5″ x 8.5″ or smaller

Clear Bags – (Plastic, vinyl, or PVC) 12″ x 6″ x 12″

1-Gallon Clear Freezer Bag – (Ziploc bag or similar) 12″ x 12″ or smaller

Medically Necessary Bags – required for medical equipment and accommodations, such as chilled medication, oxygen, lactation pump, etc. (Medication, such as pill bottles, epi-pens, inhalers, etc. that do not require a bag larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ should be brought in a bag that meets the above specifications.)

Diaper Bags – bag must be paired with a guardian and child, upon entry, and contain diaper-changing related items, such as diapers, wipes, etc. Diaper bags are not subject to the 12″ x 6″ x 12″ sizing.

Backpacks, camera cases, mesh bags, purses, seat cushions, clear backpacks, tinted plastic bags, oversized totes, binocular cases, printed pattern plastic bags and folding chair bags are not allowed inside the Alamodome.

The Alamodome reserves the right to prohibit any item deemed dangerous or unsuitable by Alamodome Security.

Prohibited Items

The Alamodome reserves the right to prohibit any item deemed dangerous or unsuitable by Alamodome Security. The following list of items is prohibited and was provided directly from the Alamodome website.

Alcohol

Animals (except service animals to aid guests with disabilities)

Ballons (helium, air-filled or deflated)

Bottles, cans, and beverage containers of any kind*

Cameras with detachable lenses or lenses longer than 3″ when extended

Chairs, stools or other seating devices

Chains (metal)

Costumes (dangerous in nature) including nunchucks, pitchforks, sling blades, axes, swords, whips, nooses, etc.)

Electronic Cigarettes

Firearms

Flasks

Inflatable objects (including footballs)

Knives or Multi Tools (pocketknives, switchblades, lock-blades, throwing stars, scissors)

Large Purses or Backpacks

Large Hats or Signs

Laser Pointers or Laser Pens

Mace (pepper or tear gas)

Noisemakers

Outside food or beverage*

Poles, sticks or rods of any kind

Posters and Signs

Sealed packages of any kind

Swords (Plastic, Metal)

Tripods, monopods and selfie sticks

Video Cameras/Recording Device (including GoPro devices)

