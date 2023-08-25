Suspect in shooting of 2 SAPD officers facing long list of charges

A man accused of shooting and wounding two San Antonio police officers and injuring a third officer is facing a long list of criminal charges in connection with the incident.

Police identified Jesse Garcia, Jr., 28, in a social media post early Friday as the suspect in the case.

Garcia was taken into custody late Thursday night after an hours-long standoff with police.

Jail records Friday morning showed he is charged with five counts of aggravated assault on a public servant, two counts of aggravated robbery, and one count of aggravated kidnapping.

Garcia was booked into the Bexar County jail with bonds totaling about $4 million.

All the charges stem from the shootings that happened after 5 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, Garcia, who had outstanding warrants, noticed officers trailing him on the South side of town.

They say he shot at those officers with a rifle, striking one of them.

From there, police say, Garcia headed West in a car driven by someone else.

Along the way, they say, he carjacked another driver, then also shot at officers who were chasing them.

Another officer was wounded in that second round of gunfire.

Both wounded officers were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

As of Friday morning, they remained there, recovering from what police described as “serious” wounds.

SAPD also disclosed that a third officer had been injured in his arm by debris during the shooting. He was treated at a hospital and released.

Garcia, meanwhile, had barricaded himself inside an apartment near Westward and Westrock drives.

After several hours, a public information officer announced that the standoff had ended.

“Through our work with our SWAT and negotiation team and with the assistance of the U. S. Marshals, we are happy to say that the suspect is in custody,” said Sgt. Washington Moscoso with SAPD.

Moscoso said the arrest was made “without incident.”

“We did evacuate the buildings. We went pretty methodically to make sure that none of the public was in any kind of danger,” he said.

Although KSAT 12 News requested more information, specifically about the source of the aggravated kidnapping charge, SAPD did not respond right away.

The new charges against Garcia are in addition to those he faced before the shootings.

The warrants he already had were for charges including burglary of vehicles, evading arrest and being a felon in possession of a weapon.