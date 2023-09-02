1 person in custody, arson investigators called in Northeast Side fire, SAFD says

Arson investigators called for Northeast Side house fire in the 100 block of Timberlane Drive on September 2, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A person of interest was taken into custody after an overnight house fire on the city’s Northeast Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened shortly after 12:20 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Timberlane Drive.

SAFD says the fire had spread from the side of the home and extended into the attic before crews arrived, and they were able to get control quickly. The house was moderately damaged.

All residents were able to escape the flames without injury.

Arson investigators were called to determine the cause of the fire.

Officials say one person of interest is in custody.

