Two kittens found with heat exhaustion on East Side trail rescued by ACS officers

The kittens are now looking for their forever homes or temporary fosters

Cody King, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Two kittens found wandering an East Side trail, overwhelmed by the sweltering heat, were rescued earlier this week by Animal Care Services.

Someone who was hiking one of the San Antonio Salado Creek Greenway Trails found the kittens on Monday and offered them food and water from their packed lunch before help arrived, the shelter said on social media.

ACS officers had to follow the trail for two miles before they located the kittens, who greeted them while “asking for head scratches and help,” the shelter said.

With it being a long way back, ACS requested help from an investigator on a bicycle who helped transport the kittens back to their vehicle. They were then taken to the shelter for further care.

“Now, these two sweet kitties need loving homes!” the shelter said in a statement.

Anyone interested in adopting or being a temporary foster for the kittens until Oct. 20 can learn more at ACS’ website here.

