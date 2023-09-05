Burbank High School students learn science, reasearch by raising animals

The students that are part of the Agricultural Sciences Program at Burbank High School are focusing on the science and research of animals.

SAN ANTONIO – The students who are part of the Agricultural Sciences Program at Burbank High School are focusing on the science and research of animals.

The unique program provides hands-on learning opportunities, and the teens learn about the animal life cycles.

“Our school is the only school that actually offers a breeding program, where we have sows and boar on site. We do artificial insemination. Students get to experience from pre-birth, gestation period, birth, as well as all the way up to show time and going whenever they go on to market,” said Shelby Parker, Agricultural Science Director.

Parker says this is preparing students for a variety of careers in animal agriculture.

“The program leads to a wide variety from going into the industry to having pigs of their own. Going to become a vet,” Parker said.

Genesis Ortiz is part of the program and has been raising pigs. She wants to be a veterinarian in the future.

“We are here every morning, every afternoon to come and feed the pigs. Clean their pens. Make sure they have everything they need,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz has a message for students starting this program and will be raising animals.

“Definitely be patient with them,” Ortiz said.

The students will be choosing their pig and will be responsible for their care.

Some will also show their animals at the Bexar County and San Antonio Stock Show.

Students part of this program also raise goats, lambs and chickens.