Head for the Cure 5K-San Antonio celebrates 10 years

SAN ANTONIO – You can join the fight against brain cancer by registering for the 10th Annual Head for the Cure 5K run/walk happening on September 23.

The race begins at 8 a.m. at Providence Catholic School located at 1215 North St. Mary’s Street. Participants can receive $5 off their registration fee by entering the promo code: KSAT.

There are at least 700,000 people in the US living with a brain tumor. Proceeds from this event will support brain tumor research and advocacy programs at University Health and other brain cancer programs, education, and initiatives nationwide.

Head for the Cure is a nonprofit organization that began in 2003, with the goal of bringing awareness and raising funds through its signature 5K run/walks. The nonprofit has hosted more than 230 5Ks across the country and has raised more than $23 million dollars.

The San Antonio event was launched in memory of beloved KSAT News Director Jim Boyle, who died in 2014 from Glioblastoma brain cancer. This year marks the 10th year of our local race. Head for the Cure 5K-San Antonio organizers said

“Since our beginning, 20 years ago, Head for the Cure has been fueled by our 5K Run/Walk events as a source of energy to bring hope to brain tumor patients, loved ones, and supporters, and as our platform for awareness and fundraising for brain tumor research and programs,” said Head for The Cure Founder, Matt Anthony. “We look forward to continuing our mission for the next 20 years or until a cure is found for this terrible cancer.”

Head for the Cure is expected to launch a new resource called ‘Join Your Path to Hope’, a resource intended to aid new patients and caregivers. Join Your Path to Hope, will be offered through the nonprofit’s platform, Brains for the Cure, allowing individuals to personalize and help navigate their journey with actionable resources and support.

