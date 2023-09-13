Police identify pedestrian killed on I-37 near Loop 1604

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers have identified a woman killed on Interstate 37 and Loop 1604 South last month.

Police were called around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, and found Chun Roxanna Karina Hernandez, 20, lying in the roadway with significant signs of trauma.

Police could not locate the vehicle that hit Hernandez.

Currently, it is unknown how the incident occurred.

Crime Stoppers is seeking information that could lead to the identification and location of those responsible for failing to stop and render aid.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867), texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.