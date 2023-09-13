Central Texas man sentenced to prison after embezzling more than $700,000 from his employer, feds say

A Central Texas man was sentenced to prison for embezzling more than $700,000 from his employer, according to federal authorities.

Steven Marquez, of Hutto, was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Tuesday and ordered to pay nearly $900,000 in restitution, a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice states.

Authorities said that between April 2010 and October 2017, Marquez embezzled more than $700,000 from an Austin-based property management company, where he worked as the head of the bank reconciliation team.

Marquez tried to conceal the embezzlement by deleting his transfers and creating false bank statements.

He also filed a false tax return in 2017 and didn’t report the embezzled funds, authorities said.

In addition to his sentence, he was ordered to serve three years of supervised release. He will have to pay $188,493 to the government and $704,262 to the company, the release adds.

The name of the Austin-based company was not included in the release.

The IRS-Criminal Investigation Division investigated the case.