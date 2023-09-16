SAPD investigates shooting after teen hospitalized with gunshot wound

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were dispatched at 3:49 a.m. Saturday for a shooting victim at Baptist Emergency Hospital in the 800 block of Cupples Road.

The teen told officers he believed he was on S Navidad Street when he heard a gunshot and realized he was shot in the right knee.

SAPD says the teen then knocked on doors in the neighborhood asking for help and was taken to the hospital by an unknown woman.

No suspect information was given, and investigators are working to locate a crime scene.