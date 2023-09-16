91º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

SAPD investigates shooting after teen hospitalized with gunshot wound

No other injuries were reported in the incident

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, San Antonio, Crime
Blue and red police lights at a generic crime scene. (Ajax9, Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were dispatched at 3:49 a.m. Saturday for a shooting victim at Baptist Emergency Hospital in the 800 block of Cupples Road.

The teen told officers he believed he was on S Navidad Street when he heard a gunshot and realized he was shot in the right knee.

SAPD says the teen then knocked on doors in the neighborhood asking for help and was taken to the hospital by an unknown woman.

No suspect information was given, and investigators are working to locate a crime scene.

Also on KSAT

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email