Guilty verdict for man accused of shooting, killing man at downtown bus stop during argument

Joseph Harris faces a sentence ranging from 5 to 99 years, or life in prison

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Joseph Harris (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A jury delivered a guilty verdict on Tuesday for a man accused of shooting and killing a man during an argument at a downtown bus stop in February 2022.

Joseph Harris was convicted of murder in the death of Isaiah Orozco, 21. The trial began last week in the 187th District Court.

San Antonio police officers were called to the 200 block of South St. Mary’s Street on Feb. 28, 2022, where Orozco was shot multiple times in his head and body.

At the time, SAPD Chief William McManus said they had an argument and both pulled out a gun.

Orozco walked away while Harris opened fire, striking Orozco multiple times in his head and throughout his body, McManus said.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries. Harris was taken into custody at the scene.

The punishment phase is now underway. Harris faces a punishment of five to 99 years or life in prison and a possible fine of up to $10,000.

