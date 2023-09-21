‘Historic’ announcement regarding San Antonio International Airport to be made Thursday

SAN ANTONIO – An announcement regarding the San Antonio International Airport that officials are calling “mega” and “historic” will be made Thursday.

According to a news release, the announcement is being called “the most important thing to happen to San Antonio.”

Expected to attend the news conference will be Mayor Ron Nirenberg, City Manager Erik Walsh, Director of Airports Jesus Saenz and local business leaders.

The event, which is scheduled for 1 p.m., will be livestreamed on KSAT.com.

You can watch it in the video player above.

