‘Historic’ announcement regarding San Antonio International Airport to be made Thursday

Announcement to be made during 1 p.m. news conference Thursday; KSAT.com to livestream event

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

San Antonio International Airport. (unknown, Courtesy, San Antonio International Airport)

SAN ANTONIO – An announcement regarding the San Antonio International Airport that officials are calling “mega” and “historic” will be made Thursday.

According to a news release, the announcement is being called “the most important thing to happen to San Antonio.”

Expected to attend the news conference will be Mayor Ron Nirenberg, City Manager Erik Walsh, Director of Airports Jesus Saenz and local business leaders.

The event, which is scheduled for 1 p.m., will be livestreamed on KSAT.com.

You can watch it in the video player above.

About the Author:

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

