Light the Night is back at Hemisfair; event raises money to fight blood cancers

Light The Night is a series of fundraising campaigns benefiting The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LLS) funding of research to find blood cancer cures.

Join us on Saturday, October 14 as the night sky is illuminated with hope and honor during the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s annual fundraising walk — Light the Night.

The evening will be lit with lanterns that pay tribute to patients, survivors and those who have succumbed to cancer.

The event begins at 6 p.m. at Hemisfair (434 S Alamo Street).

Registration is free and open to everyone, but participants are encouraged to raise funds to support the mission.

By registering and fundraising, you are helping to fund lifesaving research that supports blood cancer patients and their families. Advocacy comes in many forms, consider becoming a volunteer.

If you or someone you know is in need of ADA accommodations or support during the Light the Night event, call 1-888-557-7177.

