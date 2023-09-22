Stone Oak ‘Skeleton House’ gets new address this Halloween season

The family behind the Skeleton House of San Antonio has moved but plans to be back with its memorable displays in October 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A Stone Oak family known for their elaborate skeleton displays has packed up their bones and moved out.

“Noooooooo!!! Are the skeleton people moving?!? I will be so bummed,” one person posted recently on a Stone Oak community Facebook page after noticing a “For Sale” sign in the yard.

No need to be BOOhoo, the spooky tradition will continue this year.

Same skeletons, new house. In fact, the bony bunch has settled in just across the street.

The Dinote family has been a Stone Oak favorite for several years, known for decorating their front yard with “humerus” skeleton displays that change every day.

“We will be back with our crazy antics starting October 1st. Stayed tuned for more fun…just on the other side of the road,” they posted on Facebook.

So, what’s in store for this year?

“I think my son put it perfectly. The theme is ‘Total Chaos,’ the family told KSAT. “No particular theme, just crazy ideas as they enter our brains.”

And don’t get bent out of shape if you can’t make it to Stone Oak, you can still get your funny bone tickled by checking out the “Skeleton House of San Antonio” Facebook page.

If you drive past, you can share your pics of the Dinote’s displays and any other great Halloween decorations to KSAT Connect and we may even feature your photos in our newscasts.

Unpacking into the new house and having some fun in the meantime. Some folks have noticed that we moved. But not to... Posted by Skeleton House of San Antonio on Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Here are some their creations from years past:

The Skeleton House of San Antonio changes their Halloween displays daily. (Courtesy, Skeleton House of San Antonio)

