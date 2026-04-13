Rep. Tony Gonzales says he will ‘retire’ Tuesday following sexual misconduct allegations, affair with staffer

WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-San Antonio, announced he plans to file for retirement once Congress returns to session on Tuesday after details were revealed about an affair he had with a staffer who later died by suicide.

Gonzales did not say Monday whether his retirement will take place immediately.

The post, which was published at 5:30 p.m. Monday, comes as bipartisan support mounted for expulsion measures against both Gonzales and Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.

There is a season for everything and God has a plan for us all. When Congress returns tomorrow, I will file my retirement from office. It has been my privilege to serve the great people of Texas. — Rep. Tony Gonzales (@RepTonyGonzales) April 13, 2026

Gonzales’ announcement came about an hour after Swalwell said he would be resigning from Congress, as he also confronted allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Republican representative previously announced he would not seek reelection, following months of scrutiny against him for his affair with Uvalde-based staffer Regina Santos-Aviles.

The House Ethics Committee opened an investigation into the San Antonio congressman to determine whether he “engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual employed in his office” and “discriminated unfairly by dispensing special favors or privileges.”

House rules prohibit members of Congress from engaging in sexual relationships with their employees.

The San Antonio Express-News reported that Gonzales also allegedly asked a staffer for nude photos and attempted to start a sexual relationship with her during his 2020 campaign.

Gov. Greg Abbott has the power to call a special election to fill his seat, should he choose to do so.

The Associated Press and Texas Tribune contributed to this report.

KSAT Investigates has been following through on the allegations against Rep. Tony Gonzales. Read more of our reporting below: