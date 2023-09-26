91º
Play your part in Big Game Coverage by sharing your photos on KSAT Connect

Your photos may be shared on air or on KSAT.com

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

KSAT Connect user Marcellah04 at a high school football game. (KSAT Connect)

Fans are in the stands and on the sidelines this fall perfectly capturing touchdowns and scores.

Wherever you watch your game, we want to see it!

Submit your photos and videos to KSAT Connect (choose Sports, High School Football categories), and you may be featured on KSAT 12 or KSAT.com

Not sure how to upload them? Here is a guide to posting:

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select “Sports” as the channel and “High School Football” as the category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step here, click the orange button at the bottom to upload.
About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

