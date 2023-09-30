80º
Local News

Passenger hospitalized after car goes airborne, lands on train tracks in crash, SAPD says

Police say the driver fled the crash scene and will face charges of failure to stop and render aid moving when they are found.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Northeast Side, Crash, SAPD
A passenger was hospitalized after a car went airborne in a crash and landed on train tracks on the city's Northeast Side, SAPD says. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man is recovering after being hospitalized from a crash on the city’s Northeast Side late Friday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 11:50 p.m. in the 6200 block of Gibbs Sprawl Road.

Police said a southbound Lincoln MKZ was on Woodlake Parkway and could not stop at a stop sign as it approached the intersection with Gibbs Sprawl Road.

The driver crashed into a small concrete wall and the car went airborne, landing on the railroad tracks.

SAPD says the driver fled the crash scene, failing to render reasonable aid to the passenger.

The 39-year-old man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries or conditions.

When found, the driver will be charged with failure to stop and render aid moving.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

