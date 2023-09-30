Passenger hospitalized after car goes airborne, lands on train tracks in crash, SAPD says

A passenger was hospitalized after a car went airborne in a crash and landed on train tracks on the city's Northeast Side, SAPD says.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is recovering after being hospitalized from a crash on the city’s Northeast Side late Friday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 11:50 p.m. in the 6200 block of Gibbs Sprawl Road.

Police said a southbound Lincoln MKZ was on Woodlake Parkway and could not stop at a stop sign as it approached the intersection with Gibbs Sprawl Road.

The driver crashed into a small concrete wall and the car went airborne, landing on the railroad tracks.

SAPD says the driver fled the crash scene, failing to render reasonable aid to the passenger.

The 39-year-old man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries or conditions.

When found, the driver will be charged with failure to stop and render aid moving.