San Antonio police seek clues in slaying of 60-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in identifying the person or persons responsible for slaying a 60-year-old man in June 2021.

On June 4, 2021, Davis Gilbert was parked in a driveway in the 230 block of Nelson Avenue when someone in a silver Hyundai Elantra drove by and fired over 25 gunshots with what is believed to be a high-powered rifle.

Police said Gilbert, who was both deaf and mute, was struck by gunfire multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210)224-7867.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.