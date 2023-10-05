Program to teach 100 Brandeis High School students how to interact with police

SAN ANTONIO – Troy Smith, a retired detective and now community leader, says he knows the fear of being involved in a traffic stop as a police officer and as a Black man.

“I still get stopped. I got stopped about a month ago, and the guy didn’t know who I was. And he started talking down to me,” he said.

Smith quickly turned the scenario around by inviting the police officer to participate in his community programs aimed at uniting police and residents.

Smith is joining forces with Charles Sattiewhite with San Antonio Rising Stars, Inc. next week to lead 100 Brandeis High School students and 20 police officers through a program aimed at educating young drivers on how to communicate with police effectively.

“The officer is going to tell you his job is to go home at night, and that’s also your job,” Smith said.

The event will be in the form of the Double Jeopardy game, where students will answer questions and get guidance on their rights and how to respond to requests made by officers.

Sattiewhite says, simply put, it’s to teach youths the rules of engagement when dealing with an officer.

“You’ve got to put your dome light on. You got to put down your windows. That’s a sign of de-escalation right there,” he said as a starting example.

The event is one of several the two community leaders have put on in an effort to make lasting impacts.

“We want to be able to touch as many kids as possible and give them an opportunity to become the next mayor, the next father, the next role model in the community,” Sattiewhite said.

Nightbeat reporter recognized for community impact coverage

Find more local news on KSAT.com here