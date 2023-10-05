Nightbeat reporter recognized for community impact coverage

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12 and Nightbeat reporter Patty Santos received special recognition Wednesday for their community impact stories on the East Side.

The award was presented by the CEO of San Antonio Rising Stars Inc., Charles Sattiewhite and community leader Troy Smith.

The nonprofit has been instrumental in putting together grassroots efforts to help youth and specifically young black men find jobs, and growth opportunities. KSAT 12 has reported on some of those programs.

“We wanted you to know that we see what you do, and we appreciate it,” Smith said.

Patty received a team jersey and a replica of the trophy the participants in the recently formed Community Basketball League received during their championship game. You can read more about that program here.

“You and KSAT12 have done a lot in the community for us. A lot of people overlook you guys. They think, oh, you know, they’re just the media. No, you’re a part of the community also. And we appreciate it,” Smith said.