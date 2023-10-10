Northbound Interstate 35 near Rittiman Road closed due to crash

San Antonio police responded to an accident on Interstate 35 near Rittiman Road on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – The northbound lanes of Interstate 35 before Rittiman Road are closed on Tuesday morning due to a crash.

Details about the incident are unknown at this time, but KSAT has a crew at the scene.

Traffic is backed up past the I-35 and Loop 410 interchange, cameras from the Texas Department of Transportation show.

MAJOR CRASH: I-35 NB at Rittiman and Eisenhauer Roads on East/Northeast Side. Traffic backed up past I-35/Loop 410 interchange. Here's a look at some Transguide cameras in the area. #KSATTraffic pic.twitter.com/g0P6b96Kte — KSAT Traffic (@ksat_traffic) October 10, 2023

For more information on traffic, you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Click the links below for current road closures.