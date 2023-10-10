71º
Northbound Interstate 35 near Rittiman Road closed due to crash

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

San Antonio police responded to an accident on Interstate 35 near Rittiman Road on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The northbound lanes of Interstate 35 before Rittiman Road are closed on Tuesday morning due to a crash.

Details about the incident are unknown at this time, but KSAT has a crew at the scene.

Traffic is backed up past the I-35 and Loop 410 interchange, cameras from the Texas Department of Transportation show.

