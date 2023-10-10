SA’s first-ever Fentanyl Awareness Walk aims to empower the community, remember loved ones

SAN ANTONIO – October has been designated as Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Month, a time to increase awareness and educate the community about the threat fentanyl poses.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. When used legally, it is prescribed under the supervision of a licensed medical professional to treat patients with chronic pain.

But, fentanyl is also manufactured illegally and frequently mixed with other illicit drugs and sold in various forms, some of which are made to look like legitimate prescription drugs.

Walk for awareness

Coinciding with Texas’ first Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Month is the inaugural Soles Walking 4 Souls Fentanyl Awareness Walk. The event is hosted by Forever 17 Danica’s Foundation, a nonprofit organization started by a mother, Veronica Kaprosy, who lost her child to fentanyl poisoning in 2022.

Kaprosy and several other Angel Moms who lost children to fentanyl dreamt up the event and made it a reality.

“This event aims to bring together parents, families and loved ones who have tragically lost a child, sister, brother, or friend to fentanyl poisoning. It will serve as a platform to remember and celebrate the lives of loved ones while addressing the critical issue of fentanyl misuse and its devastating consequences. I want to educate the community and inspire action to prevent more families from experiencing a heartbreaking loss like mine,” said Veronica Kaprosy.

Join community members, families and friends at The Greenline (2532 Sidney Brooks) on Saturday, October 14 for a 1-mile walk in honor of loved ones whose passing is connected to fentanyl poisoning.

Check-in is at 4 p.m. followed by prayer and opening remarks. Representative John Lujan and Sheriff Javier Salazar will be in attendance and the event will be emceed by KSAT 12 anchor, Courtney Friedman.

Learn more about Soles Walking 4 Souls and how to register.

More fentanyl resources: