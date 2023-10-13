Man walking on Interstate 35 entrance ramp hit by vehicle on NE Side; access road closed

A man walking on an entrance ramp to Interstate 35 on the Northeast Side was hit by a vehicle on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A man walking on an entrance ramp to Interstate 35 on the Northeast Side was hit by a vehicle on Friday morning.

Police say he was walking on the northbound ramp, just north of the Eisenhauer exit, when he was hit at around 5 a.m.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The northbound access road is closed near the Eisenhauer exit at this time. A car stopped at the scene appears to have front-end damage.

KSAT has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

