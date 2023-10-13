Woman hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by vehicle on Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 20s is in the hospital in critical condition after being hit by vehicle late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 9:20 p.m. to the 100 block of Woodlake Drive, not far from Fredericksburg Road and Loop 410 after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the woman was crossing Fredericksburg Road when she was hit by a vehicle.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did stop down the road to render aid.

The injured woman was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where at last check, she was listed in critical condition.

SAPD said it is too early in the investigation if there will be any charges filed against the driver.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.