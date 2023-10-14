KSAT Connect: Viewers share photos, videos of annular eclipse in San Antonio area

Left: A couple watching the annular eclipse at the Alamo Plaza in San Antonio, TX. Right: The "Ring of Fire" during the annular eclipse submitted by a KSAT Connect user.

SAN ANTONIO – The annular solar eclipse carved a path through San Antonio, allowing viewers to witness the spectacular astronomical event.

The path also included the Hill Country, Pleasanton, Floresville, and other surrounding areas.

During the peak of the eclipse, viewers saw the “ring of fire” when the moon blocks all but the outside edges of the sun, which is known as annularity.

The partial eclipse began around 10:24 a.m., annularity started at 11:52 a.m., peaked at 11:54 a.m., and ended at 11:56 a.m.

The duration of annularity was only around 4 minutes in San Antonio. The entire eclipse event ended at 1:33 p.m.

Many viewers shared photos and videos of the different stages of the eclipse on KSAT Connect, shared below:

Chuck Miller I traveled all the way from Albany New York to capture that picture in Pleasanton Texas. 32 minutes ago 0 Pleasanton

Samantha Saw this beauty while I was at work it was amazing to see with the glasses & managed to get these shots 2 hours ago 0 San Antonio

The eclipse not only brought stunning sights in the sky but also brought crescent-shaped shadows on the ground.

Amy Frazier You can watch the eclipse in the shadows under trees even without glasses. 2 hours ago 0 Houston

Safety first! Viewers also shared photos from watch party events and gatherings with their protective glasses and DIY pinhole boxes.

Alaina M Watching the Ring of Fire; future astronaut vows he’ll be up there one day! 2 hours ago 0 Alum

Cecio Eclipse party at Lanier High School 2 hours ago 1 San Antonio

lesleeh Family togetherness and fun in Marion, TX 2 hours ago 0 San Antonio

Ready for the eclipse with my spooky-themed pinhole projector! 3 hours ago 0 San Antonio

Josh H Vanessa using her pinhole box that she made after watching Sarah Spivey 2 hours ago 0 San Antonio

Furry friends were not excluded from the event either!