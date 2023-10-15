Safe and sound: Elderly dog missing for two years reunites with family

Coco, the chihuahua, is now back with her loved ones, thanks to her microchip.

SAN ANTONIO – After having spent two years on the streets, an elderly dog has finally reunited with her loved ones.

According to San Antonio Animal Care Services, Coco, a chihuahua, was found lying on a street covered in fleas and dirt last Saturday by an ACS officer.

“The poor pup seemed to be struggling, showing signs of stiffness, and was noticeably underweight,” ACS officials said.

The officer scanned Coco for a microchip and found that her family had been searching for her for two years, according to ACS.

Coco was soon reunited with her family and they were “relieved and heartbroken” to learn about her hardships on the streets, the shelter said.

“This story has a silver lining — a tale of triumph over adversity. Coco is now safe and sound, back in the loving arms of her family,” ACS officials said. “Coco can now spend her golden years in the warmth and comfort of her forever home.”

The shelter urges pet owners to microchip their pets, as it can help save their lives.

To learn more or to make a microchip appointment with ACS, follow this link.