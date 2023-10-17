72º
Final flower sculptures completed in public art series at San Antonio area parks

Oversized metal flowers are created by San Antonio artist

Tiffany Huertas, Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts and Culture, Parks

SAN ANTONIO – Community members and leaders gathered at Blossom Park Tuesday morning to celebrate the “Bloom” Public Art Series.

Local artist Leticia Huerta created detailed flower sculptures made with bicycle parts and metal.

The sculptures included the Texas Thistle, Firewheel, and Prairie Celestial Flowers.

The community selected these flowers through surveys.

“She had the challenge of taking those flowers chosen by the community and working with Wanderlust Ironworks to make sure the flowers represented what was selected by those community members,” said Krystal Jones, Executive Director of the City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts and Culture.

These flowers join the lineup of 20 other sculptures in the series throughout parks in San Antonio.

