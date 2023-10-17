Texas A&M-San Antonio breaks enrollment records

SAN ANTONIO – Texas A&M University-San Antonio set an enrollment record for this fall as the South Side campus adds more programs and facilities.

The university said the enrollment record for fall 2023 is now 7,619 students, which is an overall increase of 4% since fall 2022. Enrollment for graduate programs has increased by 28%.

“As one of the fastest-growing universities in the A&M System, we are committed to providing educational opportunities for a growing and diverse student body, including many who are the first in their family to attend college,” President Salvador Hector Ochoa said in a news release. “At A&M-San Antonio, the students are truly our north star.”

A&M-San Antonio has added three new graduate programs this fall: Master of Science in Cyber Security, Master of Science in Psychology, and Master of Education in Instructional Leadership.

Last fall, the university added three bachelor programs and three graduate programs.

For the 2024-2025 academic year, the university will launch Jaguar Promise, which will provide free tuition for eligible first-year and transfer students. Students will also receive book stipends.

“Jaguar Promise makes attaining a college degree a reality–with little to no debt,” Brandy McLelland, vice president of enrollment management, said in the release. “The program is a critical part of our ongoing commitment to help students realize their academic goals and achieve career success.”

The campus, located on the South Side near Loop 410 and Zarzamora Street, will also add sports facilities in the near future thanks to $10 million in funding recently approved by Bexar County commissioners.

The facilities will include a multipurpose field and a track, and a new softball field.

A&M-San Antonio was established as a stand-alone university in 2009.

