County approves $10M for new sports facilities at Texas A&M-San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – In a move that could provide a boost to Texas A&M University-San Antonio’s upstart athletics program, Bexar County has approved $10 million in funding toward the development of new sports facilities at the South Side campus.

The funding will allow for the design and construction of multiple sports projects that will be available to the public including a multipurpose field and a track, as well as a new softball stadium.

Darnell Smith, director of athletics and recreational sports at Texas A&M-San Antonio, said the stadium will provide a new home for the college’s women’s softball team.

The funding could provide a lift for A&M-San Antonio’s sporting efforts. The university launched its intercollegiate athletics program in fall 2020 and is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and the Red River Athletics Conference.

The university’s men’s teams compete in golf and soccer. The women field softball and soccer squads.

The funding will also address facilities inequities and will create a more level playing field in South Bexar County. Currently, only four of the 13 existing youth and amateur sports facilities supported by Bexar County and available for public use are south of Highway 90. Only one is south of Loop 410.

“Beyond the immediate sporting and fitness implications, the broader vision underscores a long-term commitment to health equity in south Bexar County,” Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores said.

You can read the full the story in the San Antonio Business Journal.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.