Texas A&M-San Antonio welcomes new university president

Texas A&M University-San Antonio names Dr. Salvador Hector-Ochoa as the university's third president.

SAN ANTONIO – Dr. Salvador Hector Ochoa, a nationally-regarded scholar and researcher, will start Wednesday as the university’s third president.

Ochoa assumes the position from Dr. Linda Schott, who began as interim president on Jan. 17, 2023.

Raised in McAllen, Ochoa earned his Ph.D. in school psychology from Texas A&M University in 1989.

Ochoa’s tenure as president comes as the campus is flourishing.

According to a press release from the university, A&M-San Antonio is the fastest-growing university in the A&M System.

The campus is expanding with several new projects, including a $32.5 million student housing project.

Renderings for a new 22,300-square-foot recreation center were released earlier this year.

In a welcome video, Ochoa commits to continue building on the university’s foundation of accessibility and inclusiveness.

“We are a proud Hispanic-serving institution and military-embracing university,” he says. “The A&M-San Antonio mission includes ensuring that we empower all students for academic success and rewarding careers.”

Ochoa comes from San Diego State University, where he served as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs.