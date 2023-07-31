San Antonio ISD to host 14 public meetings focused on rightsizing study, community input

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District plans to hold 14 public meetings to gather feedback on a draft framework to help guide the district’s rightsizing study.

Introduced in June of this year, the study will assess all of the district’s schools, analyze the student enrollment at each school, evaluate if SAISD is providing high-quality education as promised, consider whether the building is being used effectively, and determine whether resources are fairly distributed to support all students.

SAISD cites a steady loss of enrollment over 20 years as a driving reason for the implementation of the study.

The framework is a decision-making tool that will guide the district’s study on rightsizing.

SAISD expects the meetings to help garner a list of schools to be recommended to the Board of Trustees for closure, consolidation or co-location in the 2024-2025 school year and the campuses that would receive the affected students and staff.

Input from the meetings and from a survey on the district’s website will be incorporated into the final framework.

The date, time and location for the meetings are the following:

Thursday, Aug. 17 - 6:30 p.m. at Highlands High School - 3118 Elgin Ave., 78210

Friday, Aug. 18 - 6 p.m. at Burbank High School - 1003 Edwards, 78204

Tuesday, Aug. 22 - 6 p.m. at Edison High School - 701 Santa Monica St., 78212

Wednesday, Aug. 22 - 6 p.m. at Jefferson High School - 723 Donaldson Ave., 78201

Friday, Aug. 25 - 6 p.m. at Sam Houston High School - 4635 E Houston St., 78220

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 6 p.m. at Lanier High School - 1514 W César E Chávez Blvd., 78207

Monday, Aug. 28 - 6 p.m. at Brackenridge High School - 400 Eagleland Drive, 78210

Tuesday, Aug. 29 - 6 p.m. at Irving Dual Language Academy - 1300 Delgado St., 78207

Thursday, Aug. 31 - 6 p.m. at Harris Middle School - 325 Pruitt Ave., 78204

Friday, Sept. 1 - 6 p.m. at Young Men’s Leadership Academy - 415 Gabriel, 78202

Tuesday, Sept. 5 - 6 p.m. at Hawthorne Academy - 115 W Josephine St., 78212

Wednesday, Sept. 6 - 6 p.m. at Twain Dual Language Academy - 2411 San Pedro Ave., 78212

Thursday, Sept. 7 - 6 p.m. at Rogers College Prep Middle School - 314 Galway St., 78223

Tuesday, Sept. 12 - 6 p.m. at Longfellow Middle School - 1130 E Sunshine Drive, 78228

The meetings are open to all families, employees and community members.

More information about SAISD’s rightsizing study can be found here.