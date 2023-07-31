Councilman proposes program to make homeownership more accessible, affordable for teachers in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez is working to make homeownership more accessible and affordable for teachers and school personnel and has filed a Council Consideration Request to establish a program with that goal in mind.

If approved by the San Antonio City Council, the program would offer no-interest loans for down payments and closing costs for public school teachers who live and teach within San Antonio.

McKee-Rodriguez, a former public school teacher, said he understands the personal, financial and physical sacrifices educators make to serve students.

“As school districts search for ways to recruit new teachers and incentivize retention of experienced teachers, the City of San Antonio has an opportunity to remove barriers to homeownership, reduce the financial burdens educators face, and facilitate investment in the communities our public school teachers serve. We are eager to launch this program and look forward to the next steps in its development,” McKee-Rodriguez stated in a news release.

The councilman first broke the news about the program proposal on Sunday’s GMSA Leading SA segment, saying, “We want to attract teachers. We want to make it a little bit easier for teachers to live in the communities that they serve, to be able to buy a house and to, you know, be a teacher long term.”

Leading SA: District 2, 10 City Councilmen discuss budget priorities, new initiatives underway

The Council Consideration Request had supporting signatures from council members in districts 1, 3, 4 and 6.

Staff recommendations are the next step in the process. The findings will be presented at the next available Governance Committee meeting at a later date.