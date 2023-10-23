City Council taking steps to protect, fund Main Ave strip through proposed cultural heritage designation

SAN ANTONIO – The bars in the San Antonio gay district have been on North Main Avenue to Evergreen for decades.

Now, council members are taking steps to recognize the area for its cultural significance by giving it a cultural heritage designation, meaning the Office of Historic Preservation would make its history and significance clear to visitors.

As soon as you pull up to Main Ave through Evergreen, the vibrant music and rainbow crosswalk let you know that you have arrived at the gay district.

“You can expect open arms and love, no matter what kind of background,” show director Elizabeth said.

If the designation is approved by the city council, it could funnel money to promote awareness of the area’s history and significance.

“When we’re thinking of opportunities to revitalize a community in an area, that this will be clearly indicated as a priority,” said District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez.

The designation could also guarantee protection from possible future demolition.

“It’s our neighborhood. It’s what makes us feel safe,” Elizabeth said.

For Knock Out bartender Esteban Pruneda, preserving and recognizing the gay strip honors a safe space for the LGBTQ community.

“There’s some bars that we can’t go to. It’s nice to have something here that at least we can feel comfortable,” Pruneda said.

Council members petitioned for the cultural heritage designation last week. It still needs to be put in front of all the council members to vote on.