‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry dead at 54, TMZ reports

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 13: Actor Matthew Perry of the television show 'The Kennedys - After Camelot' speaks onstage during the REELZChannel portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on January 13, 2017 in Pasadena, California (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Actor Matthew Perry, most known for his role in the hit TV show “Friends,” has died, according to multiple reports.

TMZ broke the story Saturday evening, saying Perry, 54, drowned at his Los Angeles home.

First responders were first called to Perry’s home for a cardiac arrest response. When emergency crews arrived, they found Perry in a hot tub, deceased, TMZ reports.

Law enforcement told TMZ that no foul play is suspected and no drugs were found at the scene.

Perry starred as Chandler Bing in the hit ‘90s sitcom “Friends” alongside five other well-known castmates -- Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

He was in several other TV shows as well, including, “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Silver Spoons,” “Scrubs,” “The West Wing,” and more.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.