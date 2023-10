Firefighters respond to a fire on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, at the Chisolm Trace Apartments on Huebner Road.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are responding to a fire at an apartment complex on the Northwest Side.

The fire broke out at 4 a.m. Tuesday at the Chisolm Trace Apartments in the 10500 block of Huebner Road, between Research Drive and Fredericksburg Road.

Residents have been evacuated, and it is unclear if anyone was injured.

Details about the fire are unknown at this time.

KSAT has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Firefighters respond to a fire on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, at the Chisolm Trace Apartments on Huebner Road. (KSAT)

Read also: