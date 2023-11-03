A list of free pet vaccination and microchip events in San Antonio offered by ADL Texas, ACS

SAN ANTONIO – The Animal Defense League of Texas and Animal Care Services have scheduled free pet vaccination and microchip events over the next several months.

ADL Texas said the free services will be provided twice a month in targeted neighborhoods that have been historically under-served when it comes to veterinary care.

However, any San Antonio resident with proof of residency, like a valid driver’s license or ID card, can take their pet to the events for free vaccinations and microchips.

Services are offered on a first-come, first-served basis only and are limited to three pets per household. Only the first 100 pets will be served at each event.

Vaccinations include a one-year rabies vaccine, plus DHPP and Bordetella vaccines for dogs and FVRCP vaccines for cats.

All animals must be microchipped to receive free vaccines, or they must receive a microchip at the time of the vaccine.

Pets must be 12 weeks of age or older. Dogs must be on a leash, and cats must be in a carrier.

Here is the list of events, which will each be open from 9-11 a.m.:

Nov. 4: District 2, Lincoln Park, 2803 E. Commerce

Nov. 18: District 2, Pittman Sullivan Park, 1101 Iowa

Dec. 2: District 1, Los Angeles Heights Park, 1700 W Hermosa

Dec. 12: District 1, Dellview Park, 507 Basswood

Jan. 6: District 3, Villa Coronado Park, 11030 Ruidosa St.

Jan. 20: District 3, Highland Park, 901 Rigsby

Feb. 3: District 4, Lackland Terrace Park, 7902 Westshire

Feb. 17: District 4, Palo Alto Park, 1625 Palo Alto Rd

March 2: District 5, Normoyle Park, 700 Culberson

March 16: District 5, Cassiano Park, 1728 Potosi

April 6: District 6, Perez Park, 8601 Timber Path Park

April 20: District 6, Cuellar Park, 5626 San Fernando St.

May 4: District 3, Pickwell Park, 6911 Pickwell Drive

May 18: District 3, Southside Lions, 3100 Hiawatha Pav.

June 1: District 5, San Juan Brady Park, 2307 S. Calaveras

June 15: District 5, Monterrey Par, 5909 W Commerce

July 6: District 6, Levi Strauss Park, 6100 Old Highway 90

July 20: District 6, Acme Park, 534 S Acme

Aug. 3: District 4, Pearsall Park, 5102 Old Pearsall

Aug. 17: District 4, Rainbow Hills Park, 528 Rasa Drive

Sept. 7: District 2, Copernicus Park, 5003 Lord Road

Sept. 21: District 2, Lockwood Park, 801 N. Olive St.

