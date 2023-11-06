Nonprofit kicks off Thanksgiving 365 initiative to raise money, canned foods for families

SAN ANTONIO – The local nonprofit Inner City Development is kicking off its Thanksgiving 365 initiative to raise money and canned foods to feed families and individuals.

“Thanksgiving 365 is an event we have to raise funds to keep our emergency food pantry for 365 days,” said Patti Radle, co-director at Inner City Development.

Organizations and schools are joining in the initiative, including Holy Cross of San Antonio, which has supported the pantry for 30 years.

Another way the community is getting involved is through fasting.

“Each individual commits to raise $1,000 and will fast until they raise it. Fast could be bread and water. It can be nothing. It can be giving up a meal a day,” said Rod Radle, another co-director at Inner City Development.

The nonprofit hopes to reach its goal of $35,000 this year.

“We are estimating serving 37,000 people during this coming year,” Patti Radle said.