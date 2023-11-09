Opportunity Home accepting applications for affordable housing vouchers program until Nov. 15

SAN ANTONIO – Opportunity Home is accepting applications for its Housing Choice Vouchers Program to help those needing affordable housing.

Applicants must meet federal income requirements based on their family size. A single person could qualify with a maximum income of $49,150, while a family of four could be eligible with a maximum income of just over $70,000.

“It could have a tremendous impact in the sense that it helps low-income families, older adults, (and) persons with disabilities pay for part of or, depending on need, all of their rent,” said Brance Arnold with Opportunity Home.

The deadline to apply is the end of the day, Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Opportunity Home hopes to help 15,000 applicants this year. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were still spots available.

Click here to apply for the program.

