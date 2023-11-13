2 people hospitalized, 1 in critical condition after being shot during neighbor dispute, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were taken to an area hospital after being shot during an argument overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 1400 block of Caballero Drive, not far from Gillette Boulevard and South Zarzamora Street on the city’s South Side.

According to police, a 19-year on man and a woman in her 30s were both taken by EMS to a hospital after a dispute turned into a shooting among neighbors.

Police said a man in his 40s was detained by officers and is now claiming self defense. SAPD did not say exactly what the argument was about.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The 19-year-old at last check is in critical condition and the woman was listed as being “stable”, police said.