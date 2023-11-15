Woman arrested in connection with Halloween shooting of security guard at North Star Mall

Angel Marie Ramirez is facing several counts of robbery and theft, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested in connection with a robbery and shooting at North Star Mall on Halloween night.

Angel Marie Ramirez, 24, is facing three counts of aggravated robbery, one count of robbery, one count of theft between $100 and $750, three counts of theft between $750 and $2,500, and one count of theft between $2,500 and $30,000, records with the Bexar County Jail show. Her bond is set at $413,500.

She was taken into custody late Tuesday, and this is the second arrest in the case. Edwardo Sanchez, Jr, 52, was arrested earlier this month on three counts of aggravated robbery.

Edwardo Sanchez, 52, is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery. He's accused of shooting a security guard in the leg during a robbery at North Star Mall on Halloween. (KSAT/SAPD)

San Antonio police said they were two of three people who were shoplifting in Macy’s on Halloween night.

Security guards confronted them, and Ramirez ran to their vehicle in the parking lot, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Sanchez struggled with the guards and then pulled out a handgun and shot one of them — a 29-year-old woman — in the leg, according to police.

Sanchez’s arrest warrant affidavit states that he ran to the parking lot, got in a car and took off his coat and mask, but then came back to the store and started looking through some of the clothes he dropped during the struggle. He was likely looking for his car keys because a security guard found a set of keys on the ground where the struggle took place.

Sanchez ran away from the scene without the keys when he was confronted by a witness, who was armed, the affidavit states.

Police said Ramirez also ran off, toward San Pedro Avenue, prior to the police’s arrival.

Ramirez’s affidavit states they received a tip that identified Ramirez and Sanchez as the suspects. Ramirez was also seen on surveillance video from Macy’s, and her face was uncovered for the entirety of the incident, investigators said.

A victim was able to identify her as a suspect in a lineup. A warrant for her arrest was issued on Nov. 9.

The Halloween night shooting was the third incident involving gunfire on the mall’s property within less than six months.

